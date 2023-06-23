PlayStation Store Holds Massive Bandai Namco Sale

Video games are expensive. We don’t have to tell you that, especially with this latest generation of console platforms. We used to see new AAA video games released into the marketplace for $59.99, but now that has been bumped up to $69.99. So deciding on what games to purchase at launch and what to hold off on may play a bigger role this generation than before. If you’re going into this weekend looking for a new game to play on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, we might have you covered. A new sale has kicked up on the official PlayStation Store.

Scouring for video game deals sometimes doesn’t mean spending endlessly online searching for different retailers. You can often find various sales and promotions on the different console platform digital storefronts. For instance, Sony has recently kicked off their Bandai Namco sale promo on the official PlayStation Store. This sale event will allow players to save up to 80% on select video games. So again, if you were going into this weekend with nothing to play, we might have you covered.

There are over a hundred different items for sale, so you will want to check out the official storefront yourself to see what games might pique your interest. Of course, we’ll list down some highlights for the video games being offered right now below. You’ll find plenty of different video games and, hopefully, something that was already on your backlog to pick up.

PlayStation Store Bandai Namco Deals

Tales of Arise $19.79

Tekken 7 $9.99

One Piece Odyssey $35.99

SD Gundam Battle Alliance $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ $8.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me $29.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $8.99

Little Nightmares $4.99

Little Nightmares II $9.89

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown $9.59

Pac-Man World Re-PAC $17.99

Soulcalibur VI $8.99

Tales of Berseria $7.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode $4.99

Twin Mirror $4.49

Doraemon Store of Seasons $14.99

Necropolis $4.79

11-11 Memories Retold $4.49

Again, the sale is going on right now with over a hundred different items for sale. So it’s best to check the storefront page out yourself. Meanwhile, we do know that this sale will go on until July 5, 2023. That should hopefully give you an ample amount of time to check out the store page and see if there’s anything, in particular, you’d like to pick up.