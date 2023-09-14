Splatoon 3 Side Order Gets New Trailer

The Nintendo Direct for today got off to a hot start as they revealed a new look at the Splatoon 3 Side Order content! If you recall, this is the second part of the game’s Expansion Pass. The first part was bringing players back to the OG location of Inkopolis, which was nice, but this content is much deeper. And by all accounts of the trailer, this is going to be an all-new way to play the game! From the enemies you’ll be fighting, to the game’s plot revolving around Pearl and Marina, and more!

*this story is developing*