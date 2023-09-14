Unity Developer Shows How They Would Owe Millions From New Fee Requirements

There was a bit of a surprise and disheartening news for smaller studios that use Unity for their game engine. It’s proven to be a popular engine for creating games, especially for indie titles or those that are just breaking into the video game industry. So, the fact that this new fee requirement was unveiled this week, a lot of protests and frustration began to pop up online. Today, we’re finding out that one indie developer who created a couple of notable hits is showing how they would have almost owed millions of dollars.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s go over the new Unity Runtime Fee. This new fee requirement from those who use the Unity game engine was revealed this week. Essentially, it boils down to paying a set fee for the amount of installations. That prompted several corrections and breakdowns from Unity to explain the process further. Thanks to DualShockers, we’re finding out that one indie developer who previously released titles like Crab Game has tweeted that they would have been forced to pay over $5 million in fees.

aaah shit i guess i owe Unity $5,600,000

anyone got some spare change? pic.twitter.com/HcgaMTDOt5 — Dani (@DaniDevYT) September 12, 2023

This would be due to the amount of installations the game has received. However, DualShockers did note that because this game was released for free without microtransactions, the fees wouldn’t apply to the game. But it does at least open up the outlook of what some developers might face if they launch a hit game. If you’re launching a title that gets picked up and you make enough revenue, it could mean you’ll be paying up to Unity. So now we’re seeing a bit of an exodus from developers using Unity altogether.

Some studios have vowed against Unity and opted to switch over to another engine. Others have expressed their concerns over the fee and are planning other contingency plans. For instance, we had seen the developer behind Cult of the Lamb unveil that they plan to delist their game on January 1, 2024, ahead of the plans to roll out the Unity Runtime Fee. So that means you might see some popular video game hits suddenly disappear after this year in protest. Right now, we’ll have to wait and see if there are any plans adjusted to appeal to both developers and the folks behind Unity, but so far, it doesn’t look like there are any plans to drop the new fees from being implemented next year.