Mortal Kombat 1 PC System Requirements Unveiled

When it comes to the Mortal Kombat franchise, fans are eagerly awaiting to play the next major installment. We know that Mortal Kombat 1 is coming, and if you’re planning to play the new game on PC, you might want to ensure you’ll meet the PC system requirements. Fortunately, we know the official rundown of what system requirements were established for the game thanks to a new post from the official Mortal Kombat X account. You can view both the minimum and recommended system requirements below.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, Mortal Kombat 1 is a great jumping point if you haven’t been following the franchise for very long. The video game franchise has quite a lengthy history of releases, so we don’t fault you if you’re not up to date on the past couple of decades worth of installments. Fortunately, Mortal Kombat 1 starts up as a completely new timeline, which does follow the ending from Mortal Kombat 11. Again, it doesn’t look like you’ll actually need to know much about the past, as this new timeline shifts a lot of the game up from what fans have come to understand.

Much like the classic installments, Mortal Kombat 1 follows a grand fighting tournament where Earth realm’s strongest fighters are forced into battle. But again, since this is a new timeline, you’ll find new character origin storylines and even alliances compared to what we’ve seen in the past for the series. Today, you can view the official PC system requirements established for Mortal Kombat 1, which you can find below, written down or above from the recent Mortal Kombat X post.

Mortal Kombat 1 System Requirements

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: i5-6600 | Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 980, RX 470, ARC A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11

CPU: i5-8400k | Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 1080 Ti, RX 5700 XT, ARC A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 could be played as early as today. The video game for the premium editions will release today, while the standard edition comes on September 19, 2023. Players will find that outside of the PC platform, they can pick up a copy of the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. However, don’t anticipate any cross-play at launch.