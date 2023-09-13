Mortal Kombat 1 Won’t Have Cross-Play Until After Launch

For a certain group of gamers, Mortal Kombat 1 is literally a day away. Even for those who have to wait about a week, the anticipation for the fighting game is at an all-time high. Gamers want to experience the beautiful visuals, the destructive violence within the gameplay, and the new story that awaits them. The title from NetherRealm Studios will undoubtedly be packed with content, both big and small, to keep players occupied, and yet, the game can’t have everything. Yesterday, a launch trailer for the title was released, but not long after that, the developer dropped some news that saddened some fans.

Specifically, they noted that Mortal Kombat 1 won’t launch with cross-play support. So, if players want to play with one another across multiple systems, they’ll have to wait. However, they promised that they’re currently working on the feature and will be “koming soon.”

Launch is just around the corner and we can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into #MK1. Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch. pic.twitter.com/M8Kvi4QkMe — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) September 12, 2023

This will be a blow to some as cross-play is something that many gamers enjoy due to the pool of players it opens them up to. But again, NetherRealm Studios is working on it, and they never said previously that it would be there at launch, so at least they didn’t lie to players.

Even with this very small setback, the game looks like everything longtime franchise fans could hope for and something new players can jump into easily. As retold by the launch trailer, Liu Kang has Kronika’s hourglass, and he used it to remake the world in an attempt to bring peace to all. While he did change various things for the better, he still kept the “old ways” intact to keep the balance, including the tournament between Earthrealm and Outworld. However, even with all of his tinkering, cracks within the new universe threaten to destroy all he has done.

That includes the return of Kronika, who has reminded Shang Tsung of who he really is, throwing a massive monkey wrench into the works. Plus, even with his “meddling,” certain personalities of key characters threaten to overlap with what came before, such as how General Shao Khan wants Queen Sindel to throw away the alliance with Liu Kang or how Mileena is infected with a disease that is putting her at odds with Kitana.

All of these factors will come into play at some point within the story, which makes it all the more exciting. The game will release tomorrow for early access buyers and on the 19th worldwide.