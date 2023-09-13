Nintendo Direct Confirmed For September 14

We’ve seen plenty of rumors suggesting that a Nintendo Direct was inbound, and today, we got the official word. Nintendo will be holding one of their special presentation streams tomorrow. Just like with past Nintendo Directs, we’re just given a short notice of when to tune in. So, if you’re eager to see what exactly Nintendo might have cooking up to release soon, you will want to tune in at 7 AM PT to see the stream.

The Nintendo Direct announcement doesn’t come with too much information. That’s also par for the course when it comes to Nintendo. All that fans are expecting to hear is information focused on Nintendo Switch games being released this winter season. We know that this Nintendo Direct will run for about forty minutes, so that should also offer fans enough time to bring out some new updates on games we’ve already seen teased in the past, along with some surprise announcements as well. Of course, we’ve seen plenty of rumors online of video game franchises that are potentially in the works at Nintendo.

For instance, we have seen rumors regarding a new Donkey Kong game and bringing F-Zero back into the limelight. But these are just rumors right now, and we don’t have anything official quite yet on that front. However, a game we might see showcased during this stream is the previously revealed Princess Peach title. It’s been revealed earlier this year that Nintendo was bringing out a new game that would star Princess Peach in 2024. What this game is about or entails has been a mystery, so maybe we’ll actually get some new details on that title during tomorrow’s big presentation.

Lastly, the biggest rumor we’ve consistently seen pop up online is the Nintendo Switch successor. There have been rumors that Nintendo has showcased some demos for select individuals during Gamescom this year. That might have some fans hopeful that this Nintendo Direct will finally shed some light on what this new console will either look like or potentially provide for players. However, it’s also just as likely that we won’t see anything regarding the Nintendo Switch successor. We’re moving into the holiday season, and it could give Nintendo one more big push to move Nintendo Switch units. At any rate, we don’t have long to wait before we get the official Nintendo Direct and see for ourselves if the console successor makes any kind of an appearance.