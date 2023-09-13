Xbox Game Pass Core Comes With 36 Games At Launch

If you haven’t heard, Microsoft is eliminating Xbox Live Gold. This subscription service granted players two free games each month. Likewise, some of the additional benefits were access to online multiplayer and discounts made specifically to those who were subscribers of Xbox Live Gold. But it was time for Microsoft to make a change, which came with the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core. We knew this subscription service would be taking the place of Xbox Live Gold, but the actual lineup of games that would come packed with this subscription tier had remained a mystery.

There’s nothing you need to do for those who are already subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. Instead, we already know that this subscription will remain the same price. Likewise, it’s being automatically switched over tomorrow. So, nothing is required of you if you’re already a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold. However, tomorrow’s upcoming change means removing the two free games that would come with the service each month. While everything else remains the same, Microsoft is instead just providing players with access to a collection of games that can be enjoyed whenever they please.

Think of this as a taste of Xbox Game Pass. It’s not the full lineup of games available on the subscription service, but starting out, Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers will get access to a total of 36 games at launch. This takes place tomorrow, so if you haven’t subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll get a nice collection of games at your disposal. Furthermore, it’s been stated that Microsoft would continue to add more games to the collection for Xbox Game Pass Core members. Now, how often and how many new games will be added has yet to be unveiled.

With all that said, if you’re getting an Xbox Game Pass Core tomorrow, thanks to Xbox Wire, we have the official list of titles that will be available. Again, this is just the start, as more games will likely be added in periodically. However, suppose you want all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. In that case, it’s best to just subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which bridges both services together, along with adding some additional benefits into the mix.

Xbox Game Pass Core Titles