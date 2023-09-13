Mortal Kombat 1 Official Launch Trailer Has Arrived

Update:

Here’s what some viewers had to say about the recent launch trailer.

The buildup for this game has been perfection, from when it was officially announced to release date and all of these character highlights. Ed Boon and the team, you’ve outdone yourselves. Harry_vince – YouTube Comment

This looks amazing I can’t wait to play the story mode. User-Kenshi122 – YouTube Comment

Reiko the Boy Wonder finally returns and my God does he look glorious! I can’t wait to see him and General Shao side by side. Shang Tsung look insane as well, his claws are a crazy addition and that cocktail fatality was seriously messed up! Sweet_Karma – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

There is no shortage of great anticipated video games launching this year, and if you’re into the fighting genre, you’re in luck. We’re just days away now before the next mainline installment to the Mortal Kombat franchise arrives. With Mortal Kombat 1, we’re getting a new timeline, which means it’s a new and great opportunity for players to try this franchise if they haven’t paid too much attention to it in the past. The latest launch trailer has just dropped, giving you a recap of everything NetherRealm Studios has shared leading up to the game’s announcement of its upcoming launch.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Mortal Kombat 1, this trailer offers a nice recap of what you might be interested in discovering. For instance, this game is set after the events of Mortal Kombat 11. However, it’s also set as a reboot since this game takes place in a new timeline. It’s a fresh start for our favorite fighters. We’ll get to see new alliances and origin stories for some of the past classic fighters of the franchise. Meanwhile, if you’re new to the series, you don’t have to dig through any backstory to discover more about a certain character. But the basic premise is here for the upcoming game. Earth realm is forced into fighting for their survival in a grand tournament, pinning the greatest fighters against each other.

With that said, there is one new feature that might have you interested. Mortal Kombat 1 will feature Kameo Fighters. This would be a unique roster of fighters that will assist you in matches. You can unleash your Kameo Fighter with a simple button press to help deal a quick combo attack against your opponent. It’s not set up to be a tag team system, but instead just a quick assist to help your character out. Likewise, not every Kameo Fighter will be available within the main roster.

As mentioned, we don’t have long to go before you can get your hands on Mortal Kombat 1. The video game will be released on September 14, 2023, if you have either the Kollector or Premium edition of the game. We even know that if you have pre-ordered the game, you’ll unlock Shang Tsung. Meanwhile, the standard edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 19, 2023. Regarding platforms, the upcoming installment to the Mortal Kombat franchise will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.