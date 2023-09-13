PlayStation State of Play Scheduled For Tomorrow

Tomorrow should be a good day for gaming news. We have two events set now for September 14, 2023. During the morning hours, we’ll get to sit in on the upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation. Otherwise, you’ll get another presentation from the folks over at Sony that evening. The PlayStation State of Play is returning tomorrow, and we have just a few small bits of details to share with you all right now.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has unveiled that they will be holding a special State of Play presentation at 2 p.m. PT. This State of Play event will stream across PlayStation’s multiple social media profiles, such as YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Of course, we don’t know just yet how long of a presentation this will end up being right now. However, since this is a State of Play and now a PlayStation Showcase, it should be relatively short. Typically, the PlayStation Showcase events will be a bit more first-party focused and longer in terms of the actual streaming show’s runtime. But that doesn’t mean the PlayStation State of Play tomorrow won’t have their own big unveilings.

According to the PlayStation Blog post, this upcoming PlayStation State of Play will focus on indie games, PlayStation VR2 titles, and upcoming games from their third-party partners. Unfortunately, nothing from the official blog post highlighted any specific titles. So expect a wide range of titles, from more minor indie hits to more significant releases outside of Sony’s first-party video games. Again, details right now are scarce. There’s nothing more we can offer quite yet, and it might stay that way until tomorrow.

Again, those of you who would like to sit in on the presentation will be able to view the PlayStation State of Play stream on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok starting at 2 p.m. PT. In the meantime, let the speculation run rampant about what might show up at this presentation as we continue to wait for tomorrow’s presentation to officially begin.