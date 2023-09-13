The Sims Project Rene Free To Play Experience Gets New Details

Update:

Here’s what some viewers had to say about the recent details for Project Rene.

Please don’t make sims 5 an online only game. ravanradoiu – YouTube Comment

Sounds like Rene is going to be riddled with micro transactions. Fun. sleepnclass – YouTube Comment

I have a feeling Project Rene will likely be an all online experience. nikafif2211 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The Sims franchise is a long-running one that has quite a plethora of games to pick from. But the game franchise mainly plays out the same when it comes to the mainline series. Overall, the title puts players into the control of a group of characters made by the player. I’m sure you’re well familiar with the IP by now. But if, for some reason, you’ve somehow slept on this franchise, players create a humanoid character to live within a home. From there, you’re determining how their lives are run.

You’ll create a home, pick their job, skills, and décor their house to your liking. It’s a proven series popular with all ages. As a result, we’ve seen four mainline installments released with various expansions added to give players more content, whether that’s new jobs, items, or environments to dwell within. The Sims 5, officially known as Project Rene right now, is in the works. Today, a new video update has emerged online to shed more light on what players can expect with the upcoming game installment.

For starters, it looks like Project Rene won’t be replacing other Sims games. So, if you’re a fan of The Sims 4, that game will stay intact and receive support. Just how long of support it will receive remains a mystery, but don’t expect the game to find content drying up once Project Rene launches suddenly. Meanwhile, it’s stated that Project Rene will be free. That’s the base game and the updates that come to it. Best of all, it’s free with no restrictions, so don’t plan on subscriptions or dealing with any kind of energy system that might limit the amount of time you can enjoy the game before a required cooldown. That might have worried some fans who expected some kind of limiting factor in play for those who download the base game for free.

However, there will be DLC that launches, which will cost players. Now, we didn’t get any insight as to what kind of content is planned or where the development team will draw the line between free content offered in updates and the content provided at cost. However, this is something that fans are already used to with The Sims games, with new expansions released giving more content or features for purchase. Unfortunately, that’s about all that was highlighted regarding Project Rene, but more information will come in the year ahead.