Starfield: All Player Home Locations & Where To Buy

Purchase your perfect Starfield home to customize it with decorations or useful functions like workbenches and storage. Starfield gives you access to multiple player homes you can purchase through vendors or that you can earn by completing quests. You can even build your own home, but to do that, you’ll need to learn how to construct outposts. That’s a lot of work. If you want to skip building, you can get a home instantly and start sleeping with these different player home locations. Every major settlement has at least two homes you can unlock. Here’s where to find them all.

All Player Homes

Dream Home: Located on a planet far away from civilization. Unlocked automatically if you select the ‘Dream Home‘ trait during character creation. The massive house will appear automatically on a planet — it looks similar to Vladimir’s House which can be unlocked later in the story after meeting the Constellation member on The Eye. Selecting the Dream House will put you into 100,000 credit debt. Automatically, money will be removed from your total credit account to pay off the mortgage.

Parent’s House: Located in New Atlantis in one of the apartment towers. Unlocked automatically if you select the ‘Kid Stuff‘ trait during character creation. Your two parents live here. They’ll reward you with a spacesuit and an Old Earth Pistol called Sir Livingstone’s Pistol as you progress through the main story.

The Lodge: Located in New Atlantis. After joining Constellation, you’ll be given a free room in The Lodge. Unlike other player homes, you can’t fully personalize this space. It is an easy fast-travel point. Constellation will also unlock future semi-homes for you in The Key space station, and Vladimir’s House. These locations can’t be customized but you can sleep here without paying a fee.

Mercury Tower Penthouse: Located in New Atlantis. An extremely fancy penthouse apartment located at the top of a residential tower in New Atlantis. This beautiful apartment can be unlocked for free by completing the UC Vanguard faction story. Alternatively, it can be purchased from the Real Estate Broker office in the Commercial District. There’s an office near the memorial — you will only be able to purchase property if you progress the UC Vanguard faction quests. Midway through the story, you’ll earn citizenship.

The Well Apartment: Located in New Atlantis. This cheaper apartment is located in The Well, the undercity beneath the gleaming metropolis. This apartment can be purchased from the Real Estate Broker in the Commercial District. They will only sell you property — even cheaper property like this — if you’re a UC Citizen. Earn citizenship by progressing partway through the UC Vanguard faction story.

Sky Suite: Located in Neon. The Sky Suite is an apartment located at the top of the commercial tower above the Astral Lounge and is accessible from the nearby elevator. The Sky Suite can be purchased from the server behind the bar in the Astral Lounge. This is the same vendor that sells drugs.

Premium Sleepcrate: Located in Neon. Travel to the Ebbside to find the Sleepcrate rental office. Talk to the NPC here and she’ll offer to sell you a Premium Sleepcrate — which is a permanent residence. Agree to pay the fee and you’ll be able to keep the tiny room for yourself.

Core Manor: Located in Akila City. To purchase one of the properties in the city, go to the left of the patio behind the Ranger HQ and look for a white structure. Two people are talking near the front door. Talk to Ngodup to learn about two properties. The Core Manor is a large property in the center of the city. It costs 78,000 credits.

Midtown Home: Located in Akila City. In the back-left of Akila, you’ll find a poor area called The Stretch. This is a sunken section of the city where you’ll be able to purchase cheaper real estate. The unfurnished single room apartment costs 45,000 credits. Talk to the real estate agent behind (and left) of the Ranger HQ to purchase.