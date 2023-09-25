Silent Hill Insider Hints At New Information Coming This October

Silent Hill fans were left waiting for what felt like an eternity in hopes of Konami showing the IP any new sign of life. Even before then, a set of games launched that didn’t quite hit the expectations and standards placed on the franchise from when Team Silent was developing the games. However, it looked like there was a change inbound when Hideo Kojima, a famed developer within Konami, revealed he was working on the franchise. Silent Hills was unveiled to the public through a demo, giving fans quite a bit of excitement about what could be coming. Unfortunately, that project died shortly after.

When Hideo Kojima split from Konami, the IP once again was thrown on the ice. Years passed by until suddenly Konami unveiled a Silent Hill transmission upload. This video highlighted that the franchise was returning in a big way. We were going to receive several games for the IP and even a remake of a very popular installment. Silent Hill 2 was getting a new lease on life with Bloober Team working on the project. Now, we have only seen one trailer for the game, and it’s been leaving players guessing just when we might see this project, along with some of the other previously announced games.

October is looking to be awfully foggy with a wind of change 🌫🌫🌫 pic.twitter.com/5oIvz24sj4 — The Tipster (@thetipsterVG) September 24, 2023

Last year’s Silent Hill transmission video came in October, and now an industry insider is claiming more information is coming. An account that goes by The Tipster VG has provided a cryptic hint that news is coming this October but stops short of providing what we might see. There were several games revealed during the video upload last year, so perhaps we’ll get some updates across all of them. I’m sure fans would be fine with just about any update on some of the games previously announced.

Of course, the big one again is the remake of Silent Hill 2. This is a massive game project to take on, as it’s been highly regarded as one of the best survival horror games of all time. We even see games developed today that credit Silent Hill 2 for their inspiration. At any rate, we’ll have to wait and see if Konami is going to reveal that another Silent Hill-focused stream or video upload is scheduled to take place this upcoming month. For now, you can view the trailer for Silent Hill 2 in the video we have embedded below.