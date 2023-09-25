Devolver Digital Says Subscription Deals Undervalued Its Games

Devolver Digital is a pretty well-known name in the video game industry. This is a publisher and developer that mainly handles smaller indie games. However, the games released have been incredibly popular. So, chances are you’ve either picked up some of their projects in the past or are looking forward to upcoming launches that fall under their umbrella. Regardless, one thing you will continue to see a lack of from this company is their games landing on any subscription services. That is, until offers start to reflect the value these games bring to the table.

A new press release from Devolver Digital has been released, providing a quick overview of the company. For instance, there are references to several games being pushed to the 2024 calendar window. Their reasoning behind these delays was to ensure that the development teams had sufficient time to prepare these games for the marketplace. However, beyond that, some past releases continue to bring in profits. One of the games that continue to drive the back catalog is Cult of the Lamb. Interestingly enough, this is one game that the developer was considering its removal from digital storefronts due to Runtime Fee Unity was introducing.

At any rate, there is another interesting tidbit of information released in the press release. If you were wondering why we don’t see Devolver Digital games on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, it’s because of the games being undervalued. In the press release, it’s noted that there has been a growth in subscription service deals between 2021 and 2022. But in their view, it’s expected a reduction in revenues from subscription deals to go on into the upcoming year, 2024.

After a period of strong growth in subscription deals in 2021 and 2022, we expect the trend of reduced revenues from subscription deals to continue into 2024. We expect to continue to turn down subscription deal proposals that undervalue the titles’ value and revenue opportunity in 2023 and 2024. Devolver Digital Press Release

Furthermore, the company will continue to reject subscription service deal proposals as they have undervalued titles. These deals also could potentially hurt revenue opportunities that could come from these games. We don’t know just what offers were placed on Devolver Digital games in the past. However, a leaked document not long ago unveiled some potential offers that Microsoft could make on upcoming games at the time. This is one of the first looks into how Microsoft values certain games and potential deals that they would be forced into making. Of course, we’ll have to see if subscription services like Xbox Game Pass will thrive in 2024, especially with the potential introduction of Activision Blizzard games.