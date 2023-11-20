STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gameplay Footage Leaked Online

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has had quite a lengthy history. The game was initially announced back in 2010 before it was scrapped. Years later, developers managed to pick this game project back up. The revival project was unveiled early on during development as the studio had initially hoped to gain some publishing support. But now we know that we’re nearing its release, as it’s slated for a launch in early 2024. With that said, a new leak online has surfaced, giving players a small look into the game.

That footage is bound to be removed soon. However, we found out about the recent development build leaked video thanks to Insider Gaming. It’s about twenty minutes long, and it doesn’t provide much. We’re looking at an early development build of the game, so the visuals are still rough, and only some of the mechanics are showcased, such as throwing bolts. There is even some small combat showcased as the player fights off some mutated creatures in an area.

If you don’t recall, there were development build leaks of this game in the past. This has only hurt the development team as they continue to strive to get this game out into the marketplace. Likewise, they had another hiccup in development due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That forced the studio to move the game development from Kyiv to Prague, Czech Republic. We’re still waiting on the official launch date, but the move to get the development team in a safe spot away from the war has pushed the game into the upcoming calendar year, 2024.

So far, we know that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will take place after the massive explosion in 2006 that further changed up the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Players will step into the role of a stalker, an individual who openly roams the zone in search of precious artifacts that can become incredibly valuable. Furthermore, we know that this game will feature a branching storyline, so you can probably expect some replay value. Again, we’re waiting for a launch date to be unveiled for the game. However, we do know that once this title launches into the marketplace, you can expect it on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can view an official trailer for this game in the video we have embedded below.