Grand Theft Auto VI Insider Claims One Feature Was Scrapped

Easily, one of the most anticipated games right now is Grand Theft Auto VI. The video game was highly anticipated for years as we’ve dealt with Grand Theft Auto V since its initial release in 2013. A decade later, we finally have word that a new installment will be revealed next month. That has fans eagerly awaiting for the trailer in the next few weeks. But one industry insider has already made a claim that Rockstar Games had to cut extreme weather conditions.

We don’t have much of anything official right now about the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. The franchise installment had a slew of leaks last year, giving us a small peek into what Rockstar Games has planned. For instance, we know the new game will take us back to Vice City. Likewise, we could look at some of the features from Red Dead Redemption 2 as a small indicator of what could be further expanded on in the upcoming game. That is what one fan did recently on X and posted a clip of the various weather conditions offered in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Taking this footage, jasonfromgta6_2 noted that they expect Grand Theft Auto VI to feature more extreme weather since it’s being set in Florida’s climate. That could be anything from tornadoes to hurricanes. That would certainly make for some interesting gameplay moments. However, another industry insider named Rockstar Universe posted that they had heard extreme weather was scrapped from the upcoming game.

All weathers in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If Rockstar was able to do make this game on a PS4, i can't even imagine what they could do on the newer consoles with Gta 6.

Especially with Florida's climate, i definitely think we'll see hurricanes or tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/3UtobacTlT — Jason from Gta 6 (@jasonfromgta6_2) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately, there weren’t any additional deals that Rockstar Universe could offer. Instead, they only noted that they heard Rockstar Games wanted more extreme weather conditions. This included hurricanes and tornadoes, but it’s not happening. It’s uncertain why Rockstar Games is moving away from the extreme weather, as it could be due to tech limitations. Of course, we shouldn’t put too much weight into this yet.

I’ve heard they wanted hurricanes and tornadoes, as to why they were cut I don’t know. It could be tech limitations, it could be something else. — Rockstar Universe (@RStarUniverse) November 17, 2023

None of these statements are officially from Rockstar Games. The company will keep quiet as we know the first trailer is already set to debut next month. That should hopefully answer some questions for fans. Furthermore, hopefully, we get some kind of indication as to when the development team is striving to release this game into the marketplace. At any rate, that first trailer is going to receive quite a bit of dissection online as fans pick through everything and anything to help indicate what we can expect.

Meanwhile, this is not the only shred of Rockstar Games news today. Earlier today, we saw a leaked database for Grand Theft Auto V. That included details of scrapped features and even mentions of other game projects like Bully 2.