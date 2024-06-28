Super Nintendo World Gets Receives Clever Interactive Feature

Without a doubt, Super Nintendo World was one of the best things that the gaming company ever built. It’s a literal tribute to their games and characters, and it’s been a hit all over the world. It started out with a location in Kyoto, Japan, then made its way over to Hollywood, with another being built for the “Epic Universe” at Universal Studios Orlando. In short, they’ve made a place that gamers of all ages want to visit, and they’re not resting on the Mario-themed parks that they’ve already constructed, as they’re going to expand further in the future, with the next area being focused on Donkey Kong.

However, in the meantime, Super Nintendo World is adding some new attractions for people to check out. In Hollywood Park, a special interactive wall game has just been released. Universal gave an official statement on the new interactive game, as revealed by Nintendo Everything, stating:

“The premise is simple. Guests begin by punching the ? Block where one of four Power-Up items – Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Super Mushroom or Super Star – appear on the screen. They then can tap the Power-Up item and use it by swiping or tapping to defeat Goombas and Red and Green Koopa Paratroopas or tapping brick blocks as they flash by which earns them coins. The goal is to collect as many points as possible before the timed activity concludes.”

The special Power-Up Bands that people wear at the park will track the high score of those who play and register all the coins they get through it.

It might seem like a simple way to play, but it’s so much more than that. This is proof that they will keep updating the parks over time, even as they continue to make the big expansions. Plus, half the point of parks like this is to keep shaking things up and see just how much fun they can pack into a single experience. After all, if everyone is trying to play the same thing, then fewer people can enjoy it. As such, having a new thing as simple as an interactive wall diversifies things and offers up options.

The fun thing to speculate about now will be how Nintendo and Universal will grow these new ideas. As well as which ones they might incorporate into the DK park once it’s up and running. Plus, as they keep growing, the rides and ideas will have to grow with them…