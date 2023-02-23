Star Wars Jedi Survivor To Have Open-World Elements

Even with the recent delay to April, Star Wars Jedi Survivor remains one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. The game follows up on the hit title by Respawn Entertainment and looks to improve on everything the original game did. That includes giving Kal Kestis more to do, new enemies to fight, and brand-new worlds to explore in his quest to take down the Empire. During a gameplay preview by IGN, some interesting facts about one of the worlds came to light. Specifically, they talked about how the world “opened up” to the player, allowing for more options and choices.

According to them, Kal will find his way to a planet called Koboh. While there, he’ll initially have a very straightforward path. But soon, it’ll open up and become a map similar to an open-world title. Why does this matter? In the original game, while there were some paths you could take to get to extra areas of the world, the main path was almost always clear. You would explore simply to find special items or perks to unlock for Cal.

It was nice, but hardly an open world. But here, it appears that some places will have more of an open-world structure and allow players to truly explore worlds instead of only seeing parts of them. However, IGN did say that they know of certain worlds, like a moon Kal will travel to, with a “more traditional” map style, so it won’t be something you’ll get every time.

But wait, there’s more. They also revealed that there will be brand-new puzzle elements to Star Wars Jedi Survivor via “Jedi Meditation Chambers.” These will be massive puzzle spots where Kal can test his skills to power up his stats and gain certain abilities. If you’re not a fan of this kind of thing, you’ll be happy to know that most of them are optional. So you’ll only need to do a few to get through the game’s story:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is adding Breath of the Wild-style puzzle rooms. pic.twitter.com/VPX0rnH2UQ — IGN (@IGN) February 23, 2023

Based on these new bits of information, Respawn Entertainment is clearly dedicated to showing off more of the galaxy far, far away and even more connections to the Jedi. That was detailed previously when the team noted that Cal Kestis could get five different Jedi stances to use in combat. One features the hilted lightsaber wielded by Kylo Ren in the sequel films.

The game will get more insights like these as we get closer to its April 28th release date.