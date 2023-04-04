Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find Secret Rhinoceros Beetles | Hidden Health Upgrades & Treasures Guide

In Resident Evil 4 you need special items called Yellow Herbs to increase your maximum health. By mixing a Yellow and Green Herb, the resulting combination will give our protagonist Leon an incremental boost in their total health. One health upgrade isn’t much — but over time, they’ll add up to significantly increase your starting health. Yellow Herbs are rare, valuable items that (sometimes) are located in hidden locations. They’re worthwhile treasures you don’t want to miss.

But did you know there’s a secondary way to increase Leon’s total health? You need to find rare, valuable Rhinoceros Beetles. These treasures can be sold to the merchant for 10,000 or eaten for an instant health boost. If you’re playing on harder difficulties, every extra treasure helps out. Here’s how to find these hidden items that are never marked on your map. They’re ‘treasures‘ that don’t count as treasures.

How To Find Rhinoceros Beetles | Locations Guide

The Rhinoceros Beetle is a secret treasure item that can be sold for 10,000 at the Merchant or used as a healing item. When used as a healing item, it has the Yellow Herb effect and increases Leon’s maximum health. There are several of these hidden treasures in the environment — they aren’t marked on your map with Treasure Maps, so finding them is entirely up to you.

Lakeside Settlement (Chapter 4): As you enter the Lakeside Settlement from the dock, go left past the small two-room house and toward the original entrance on the west side of the map. There’s a tree here with the beetle.

After Water Hall (Chapter 8): After completing the Water Hall, you’ll reach an outdoor courtyard near a Merchant room — this is the area outside the hedge maze. Go south of the Merchant’s Room to find a stone gazebo in the fountain pond. Go to the back-left corner to find this rare treasure.

Ruins (Chapter 14): Entering the arena where Krauser ambushes Leon, go back toward the entrance. There’s a hidden beetle to the south after the battle begins. You can search for it easier after beating Krauser following the first encounter. He’ll retreat, allowing you to check the ruins near the entrance.

That covers all three beetle locations we’ve found so far. These beetles are extremely rare — but every little bit counts. Grabbing these on a Hardcore / Professional run can mean the difference between buying another upgrade for your best weapon or missing out. Getting all three pushes you even further.