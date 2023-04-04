Shigeru Miyamoto Says Mario Game Updates Will Come In Future Nintendo Directs

Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the key people who helped turn Nintendo into the gaming juggernaut that is still alive 40 years after it got into the industry. His visions of characters and story created The Big N and many of its iconic titles. As such, even with him stepping away from game development to focus on other projects for Nintendo, he’s still the go-to person if you want information on something. Case in point, he’s busy promoting the upcoming movie starring his beloved Mario, which led to a question about the character’s future in gaming.

Miyamoto was asked if he knew what future Mario titles fans could look forward to and when they could expect them. As you’ll see in the interview below, he answered with a very sly, “Well, all I can say is please stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs.”

While that may not be the answer that gamers were hoping for, that’s not to say that this wasn’t entirely unexpected. After all, it would be a bit out of character for Nintendo to randomly drop a game announcement while they’re hyping up a movie. Second, they love their Directs, so it makes sense that such an announcement would be reserved for that moment. Finally, Miyamoto may not fully know the ins and outs of the next Mario titles as he hasn’t worked on some of the more recent ones due to other projects like the upcoming movie, Super Nintendo Land, and more.

So in this rare case, we can let Shigeru Miyamoto off the hook because he would never be able to reveal anything of consequence.

That being said, we can still predict what the next adventure for Mario and his friends may be. The easiest answer is that we’ll likely get a sequel or follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey. The title from 2017 is one of the best games that Mario has ever been in, and that’s not a stretch to say. It was a Game of the Year contender, showcased Mario doing different things and activities across various new kingdoms, and people were hungry for more.

They could also go the 2D route and deliver a new game in that style, as we haven’t had a full-on new title in that realm for many years now.

We know that some of the “side hustles” for Mario will likely get new titles too. It’s only a matter of when. As for when we might get an announcement, June is very likely.