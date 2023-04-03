Special Mario Day Sales Ending On The 7th

This week is a big one for the character known as Mario. The biggest reason is that his animated movie debut is about to drop in theaters, and many are curious about how it will do and where it may lead in the future. But if you hope to celebrate Mario differently, you’re in luck. If you recall, last month, Nintendo did a special set of sales for Mario Day for gamers to get some of his best titles on the Switch for lower prices. The good news for you is that those deals haven’t gone away just yet, but they will be gone this week!

Nintendo dropped the reminder on Twitter with the warning that as of the 7th, the six games that are on sale right now will revert to their original pricing. So if you don’t want to miss out on getting these six great titles for cheap, you better hurry to the Nintendo eShop!

This week is your last chance to celebrate the Mushroom Kingdom hero and save on select digital games featuring Mario and friends! Wave 2 of this sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 4/7.https://t.co/4QTjG6xu89 pic.twitter.com/97xOu6BHjd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 3, 2023

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest ones you can get is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game is the best-selling title on the Nintendo Switch and has grown in value recently thanks to the Booster Course Pass. To that end, Nintendo has bundled them together, so you’re getting a full game and its expansion for $65 or the main game solo for $40. That’s quite a deal.

Then there’s Super Mario Odyssey, which many hail as one of the greatest Mario games ever. The title was a Game of the Year contender, and many hope it’ll get a sequel before the Switch’s lifecycle ends. It definitely pushed the bounds of what 3D titles with Mario are like, so it’d be interesting to see what Nintendo does next.

If you want to let your creative juices flow, you need only look at Super Mario Maker 2. The game lets you build levels to your heart’s content with the visual style of past games of the franchise. Whether it be in 2D or 3D, you’re going to have the time of your life trying to figure out where to put each item, monster, obstacle, etc., and then put your levels online to see how the rest of the world handles them!

Add that to Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and you can see that Nintendo didn’t skimp with these Mario Day sales. The only question is, will you buy some before the sales go away? The clock is ticking!