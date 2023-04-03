Latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest Gets Surprising Winner!

It was yet another exciting weekend for fans of Splatoon 3. That’s because the latest Splatfest dropped, and millions flooded to Splatsville or Inkopolis, depending on whether you’ve bought the DLC yet, and made to defend their “topic” in the war that came. This time, the topic was about what “mythical entity” you believed in the most. Do you believe in the Loch Ness Monster? Are you among the many supporters of aliens being “out there”? Or were you among the many who claimed they’d seen Bigfoot? The battles raged, and the results were announced yesterday with some surprising twists!

As you can see below, to the joy of some, and the horror of others, the Loch Ness Monster won the Splatfest. Or, as Shiver notes in the screenshot, “Nessie is real!”

Many will likely say that this is an upset of grand proportions. Not least is because the Loch Ness Monster is arguably the most prominent of the three to be “debunked.” Of course, many still believe that aliens exist and that Bigfoot is “lurking out there somewhere,” but many feel that all the evidence around the Loch Ness Monster is fake and lacks true evidence.

Additionally, when you think about the role of aliens in pop culture, you’d likely have expected fans to rally around them to support their favorite aliens from across all the sci-fi stories they’ve read or watched over the years.

If you’re wondering how “Team Nessie” could pull off the win, we can help show you that.

Here’s the full results! They’re also available at https://t.co/NTkzKJjnGS.



(Team Bigfoot’s popularity is NOT a typo. That team was really chosen by just 8.69% of players.) pic.twitter.com/ttdk357Bqq — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 3, 2023

As you’ll notice, the stats behind these teams are fascinating. Easily one of the most eye-catching ones is that the Bigfoot team only had 9% of players! That’s really low and shows that people don’t really believe in Bigfoot or prefer one of the other “creatures” over them. Sorry, Bigfoot!

Also, Team Aliens did win some categories, including the sneak peek, and is the most popular team. But when you add up the points they got for those victories, they don’t match up to the battle victories that Team Nessie got, so they could only come in second.

While the Splatfest is completed, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to do in Splatoon 3. Plenty is on the way, including possibly another Splatfest or another dabble in Big Run. Additionally, we know a Salmon Run event known as “Xtra Work” is coming soon, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.