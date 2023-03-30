Splatoon 3 Gets New Update Ahead of Splatfest

When you have a multiplayer title, and especially if you have a multiplayer title where much of what you do is in the online space, you need to make updates and changes to the title regularly. Not simply because there might be a bug or hotfix you need to make but to improve the quality of the title and help ensure balance. As great as game developers can be, when you have millions of players doing their own kind of “playtesting” with the full title, things you need to fix will come to light. To that end, Splatoon 3 has gotten its latest update, and just in the nick of time.

We say that because tomorrow will be the next Splatfest for the game, and part of the update, titled “Version 3.1.0,” features certain changes and additions for the upcoming Splatfest alongside your basic patch changes as noted by Nintendo Everything.

For example, one of the changes outlined in the patch notes is how the game has added “some data relating to Inkopolis during Splatfests.” That likely relates to how Inkopolis returned to fans via the Expansion Pass, and this is the first Splatfest you can do in your new “home base.” So they likely want to ensure everything works properly with the changes.

They also referenced the new song dropped yesterday featuring the Squid Sisters. It’s a heck of a beat, and you’ll hear it in the Splatfest tomorrow, no matter where you call home in the game.

One big addition they made that will affect everyone is the scoring system for the Splatfests. As long-time players know, you earn points for the team you pick based on how well you do at certain events. Nintendo has been slowly tweaking things to make it fairer across the board, and another new scoring system has dropped via this update. We won’t break it all down, but we will say that some points for specific aspects of the event went up, others went down, and a few stayed the same. But the total of 57 points that you can get remained as it was.

The rest of the patch details changes to the various multiplayer modes and weapons you use. Again, it’s your standard buff and nerfs thing with some small adjustments to things like Salmon Run to make things run more smoothly.

Check out the full patch notes to see how you’re affected, and then be ready for the next Splatoon 3 Splatfest when it drops tomorrow!