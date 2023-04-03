Asus Is Bringing Out Its Own Steam Deck Competitor

Asus is a well-known PC company. They even bring some gaming-focused products into the market, whether that’s a gaming laptop or GPU. However, there’s been a strong move lately for competitors to deliver a stolid mobile gaming device the size of a handheld. With Valve’s Steam Deck proving to be incredibly popular, it wouldn’t take long before we started to see more devices flood the marketplace. However, only time will tell if these devices not only can compete with the powerhouse that is the Valve Steam Deck but come in at a competitive price point to sway over potential consumers.

It looks like Asus is throwing its hat in the ring against the Valve Steam Deck. This past weekend, on April Fool’s day, no less, there was the announcement of the Asus ROG Ally. This new gaming handheld is looking to come in at about the same size as the Valve Steam Deck. Details are a bit scarce since it’s just the initial announcement, but thanks to a report from IGN, we’re finding that this gaming handheld will be running Windows 11 and powered by a customized AMD APU. It’s already being touted as the fastest APU to deliver a powerful gaming handheld experience.

Additionally, the 7″ display will come in at 1080p, giving the resolution a bit of a boost compared to the Valve Steam Deck, which is set at 1280 x 800. Furthermore, there are apparently two fans built in to provide cooling that’s quieter than what you would receive on the Valve Steam Deck alternative. With some players already wondering if the Valve Steam Deck can still thrive with more video games requiring a powerful PC to run, perhaps this newer Asus ROG Ally will seem a bit more desirable at launch.

Of course, the big question right now will be just how much this Asus ROG Ally will arrive. With the Valve Steam Deck offering an entry-level model at $400, the ROG Ally might very well shoot well past the entry-level of the Steam Deck. Furthermore, there are quite a few guides and tutorials to showcase the ease of upgrading the Steam Deck’s storage drive along with other potentially faulty parts. That might be another area that may prove to be problematic with Asus if they make it difficult to fix or for consumers to make their own upgrades.

At any rate, more details are likely inbound soon. Currently, the Asus ROG Ally doesn’t have a release date just yet. Instead, those interested can sign up for a pre-order through the Best Buy storefront. In the meantime, you can check out the device reveal from the official Asus Twitter account post.