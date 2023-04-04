The Last Of Us Part 1: How To Open All Locked Safes | Combinations Guide

The world of The Last of Us Part 1 is an unfriendly place. To survive, you’ll want all the supplies you can get — and as you explore the apocalypse, you’ll find four locked safes. To open the safes, you’ll need codes. Usually, these codes are hidden in the environment, but we don’t all want to go searching for missing codes. If you’re sick of scouring the environment and just want to open those safes right now, we’ve got a full list of safe locations and the codes to open them.

Safes usually contain parts for crafting, ammo and some upgrade supplements. Rarely you’ll also find Training Manuals to further improve your gear. Safes returned in The Last of Us Part 2 which had many, many more. If you’re looking to jump into the next game in the series to see how the ending plays out for Ellie, Joel and everyone else, you can check out our TLOU Part 2 guides here.

More Last of Us Part 1 guides:

All Workbench Locations | All Toolbox Locations | All Training Manual Locations

Safes are locked containers with a tumbler lock. You’ll find the code on collectibles artifacts nearby — but they’re not required. Safe combinations are always the same. To input a code, turn the tumbler until you hear a click.

The Outskirts : The safe is located un the dark subway packed with clickers. Found in one of the stores. Code : 03-43-78 Reward : 50 Parts

Bill’s Town : Located on main street with the barricades. Code : 05-17-21 Reward: 10 Supplements, 50 Parts

Pittsburgh : Entering the Hotel Grand, find the safe in an office of the flooded lobby. Code: 22-10-56 Reward: Shiv Durability Training Manual, Explosive, 50 Parts

The Suburbs : Inside one of the suburban houses after escaping the underground tunnels. Look in the house near the Ice Cream Truck. Code : 08-21-36 Reward : 10 Supplements, 50 Parts

It is possible to cheat and solve safe codes yourself. By turning the tumbler slowly, listen for a click sound. This means you’ve found the correct number to stop at. Input the three correct numbers to unlock. You can ‘cheat’ by solving them yourself, or you can use this quick list for easier solutions.