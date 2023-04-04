Ricochet Update Will Be Able To Detect Cronus Controller Software

When it comes to competitive games, there are always cheaters you’ll have to deal with. It’s never fun getting put into a match where you’re dealing with players using different mods or hacks, giving them an unfair advantage. Of course, it’s going to always be a cat-and-mouse game between these cheat software and developers. Fortunately, the software to detect these cheats is always being updated, and it’s allowing for more of these various cheat softwares to be detected quickly. Today, we’re finding out that a new update to hit Ricochet will be making some adjustments to remove cheaters from Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone II.

Thanks to a report from Charlie Intel, we’re learning of some updates that have hit Ricochet anti-cheat software. This software is now able to detect when a player is using Cronus software. If you’re unfamiliar with Cronus, it’s software that can be used through a controller. These units are sold online, and it provides players with a series of script packs that can be downloaded to adjust individual games further. Call of Duty games is one example that this software can help cheaters thrive. For instance, players can activate rapid fire, anti-recoil, aim assist, drop shots, sniper breath, auto sprint, and more.

Breaking: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update — it can now detect users using controllers with cronus software in MWII and Warzone 2. pic.twitter.com/npW5u2tylI — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 4, 2023

Having all these tools at their disposal makes for a drastically uneven playing ground for players in these competitive matches. Now it seems that the anti-cheat software will be able to pick up these third-party hardware cheats going forward and will automatically ban players, which would carry over to other Call of Duty titles. So it’s not something you might want to be caught using anymore if you’re actively going through matches with Cronus.

Furthermore, there is another update to the anti-cheat software that is aimed at more of the team reviewing cheaters. It looks like now developers will be able to go through any completed match and view it to see if cheats were being used. That should make for a far easier time to capture the cheaters. Of course, it might just be a matter of time before different cheating software is updated to bypass further being detected once again. But right now, this might be a major update welcomed by the community of players, especially if they are looking to ensure that their next competitive match will be a fair one.