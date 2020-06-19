The Last Of Us: Part 2 – All Training Manual Locations | Journeyman Trophy Guide

Training Manuals return in The Last Of Us: Part 2, and they’re even more important this time. In the first game, Training Manuals unlocked new powers for Joel — but training manuals unlock entire skill trees now. Finding a Training Manual gives you access to an entire array of upgrades, and each character you play as can access four manuals.

Manuals are ridiculously important this time around. You can upgrade your explosives, firearm skills, crafting, and more with the right training manual. They’re also all missable — it’s possible to complete the game without finding these manuals! You’ll just be missing out on a huge part of the game. Keep a checklist of all the locations with the full list below. We’re keeping the spoilers to an absolute minimum here.

More Last Of Us: Part 2 guides:

All Safes & Combination Locations | Safecracker Trophy Guide | All Guns, Bombs & Holsters Locations | High Caliber Trophy Guide

All Training Manual Locations | Journeyman Trophy Guide

Chapter 9: Downtown

Training Manual #1: Crafting – In Downtown Seattle, reach the top of the ruined bridge where the fire truck is located. Throw down the fire hose and use it to swing to the chunk of fallen concrete below with a military truck that’s otherwise unreachable. The valuable crafting manual is located in the truck.

Chapter 11: Capitol Hill

Training Manual #2: Stealth – From the overgrown streets, look for a store marked ‘BOOKS’ — crawl through the window, and then enter the coffee house attached to the book store. The training manual is on the desk in the back-right.

Chapter 16: Hillcrest

Training Manual #3: Precision – Enter the window of the Goldstar Liquor Store, then go down to the basement and find a cracked wall in the connecting room. Crawl through and take the stairs up. The manual is on the floor near the front desk.

Chapter 18: The Seraphites

Training Manual #4: Explosives – After Ellie locates ‘Route 5’, look to your left as you move forward for a tall apartment building to the left. Climb onto a truck to reach the high awning, then go through the window. From this room, find a dark bedroom. The training manual is on the edge of the bed.

Chapter 25: On Foot

Training Manual #5: Covert Ops – In the boat house, use the ladder to bridge the gap and reach the hanging ship. The manual is found in the cabin below.

Chapter 28: Hostile Territory

Training Manual #6: Close Quarters – At the start of the level, once you reach the ground, cross over into the ‘CHINA TOWN’ alley and climb up into the window opposite the ‘Fabric & Imports’ store. The manual is on the kitchen counter inside.

Chapter 30: The Forest

Training Manual #7: Firearms – After entering the auto garage, you’ll find a workbench to your left. Enter the office on the right and continue to turn right to backtrack into a room with this easy-to-miss training manual.

Chapter 31: The Coast

Training Manual #8: Ordinance – Found on the crashed transit authority ship. Past the Crossbow weapon, you’ll be able to continue up the stairs to the ship’s control room. The safe code is 90-77-01.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for new pictures and updates!]