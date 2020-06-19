The Last Of Us: Part 2 – All Guns, Bombs & Holsters Locations | High Caliber Trophy Guide

Weapons are the only way to survive in an infected world, and you’ll collect an expanded selection in The Last Of Us: Part 2. There are more weapons to grab, and many of them can be completely missed. That includes some unique shotguns and pistols that give you more utility than ever. We’re listing all the weapon and holster locations — chapter by chapter.

Along with weapons, you’ll also have weapon holsters. Unlike the first game, you don’t craft these. You’ll have to find them somewhere in the environment — like the guns, if you miss them, they’re gone for good. Holsters allow you to quickly swap between two weapons without having to switch using your bag. They’re incredibly useful, and missing even one can wreck your experience.

All Guns, Bombs & Holsters Locations | High Caliber Trophy Guide

Chapter 9: Downtown

Pump-Action Shotgun: Found inside the Westlake Bank tower. Enter the ruins to reach the bank lobby, and use the code 60-23-06 to unlock the vault. You’ll find the shotgun on one of the long-dead bank robbers.

Pet Store Key: REQUIRED FOR THE NEXT TWO ENTRIES — On Spring Street, smash the glass of the corner diner and go inside. Go through the back rooms to the bathroom to find this key — it’s required to collect the Gun Holster.

Long Gun Holster: Down on 6th Avenue, you’ll need the Pet Store Key artifact to unlock the interior. Go through the alley marked ‘Barkos Deliveries’ to enter the pet store. The Gun Holster is located in the front room on the desk.

Stun Bomb: In the Barkos Pet Shop, the same one with the Long Gun Holster, find the Stun Bomb weapon on the table in the main room, in the back-right corner.

Chapter 11: Capitol Hill

Trap Mine: Exiting an interior, you’ll reach an apartment building courtyard. Across the path, use a green dumpster to climb up to the open apartment balcony door. The weapon is in the bedroom.

Short Gun Holster: Go to the back-alley path and look for a building marked ‘AUTO’ with a chain link fence and a green dumpster blocking the door. Move the dumpster, then use the safe code 30-82-65 to get the upgrade. It’s the building behind the Tattoo Parlor.

Bow & Arrow: Can’t Miss. After squeezing through a doorway, an infected will attack. Kill it and check the body to gain the bow and arrows crafting recipe.

Chapter 25: On Foot

Hunting Pistol: Found in a safe after your team leaves the boat house. On the way toward the FOB, you’ll pass a mobile office. Smash the window to get the safe code note, then look for a cracked wall on the right after passing an open gate. Use the code 17-38-07 to unlock it.

Chapter 28: Hostile Territory

Double Barrel Shotgun: Find the large building covered in an elaborate dragon mural in China Town. Go down the shop street and enter the diner in the back left. Go upstairs and hop across, then enter a store room. In the second room, drop through the floor to enter a boutique. The shotgun is behind the cashier counter.

Short Gun Holster: Find the truck that’s covered in Seraphite letters to the prophet on wooden poles. Enter the office to the right of the truck, and check out the back room to gain this holster.

Chapter 31: The Coast

Long Gun Holster: At the start of the chapter, you’ll enter a warehouse with a workbench. Enter the main room, and check out the small office. The holster is on the desk inside.

Crossbow: Entering the massive ship, you won’t miss this weapon. Taking the stairs up, you’ll push open a doorway blocked by a body holding this weapon.

Chapter 34: The Descent

Flamethrower: After sliding down to the hotel basement, continue until you have to jump over a gap in the floor. Cross through the room and enter the closed door to the right. It leads to a steel beam you can cross. There’s a body with a flamethrower on the other

Chapter 44: The Resort

Silenced Submachine Gun: Can’t Miss. Collected right at the start of the chapter.

