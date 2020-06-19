The Last Of Us: Part 2 – How To Open Every Safe | Safecracker Trophy Guide

While exploring the abandoned world of The Last Of Us: Part 2, you’re bound to stumble across safes. Found in areas where you’re free to explore, safes carry valuable supplements, weapon parts, or one-of-a-kind treasures like training manuals and weapons. The last thing you want to do is miss out on some pretty fine prizes, so we’re listing all the safe locations along with their combinations for easy solving.

Unlike the first game, you’ll actually have to input the codes to open safes. In the original The Last Of Us, opening a safe required collecting a specific note. Notes are still integral to provide clues for each safe, but they aren’t required this time around. If you know the solution, you can open the safe — and we’ve got them all listed below.

All Safes & Combination Locations | Safecracker Trophy Guide

Chapter 4: Patrol

Safe #1: 07-20-13 – The safe itself is located in the same office as the combination. It’s in the office just to the right of the Employee of the Month board you’ll see after squeezing through a narrow space in the infected zone.

Chapter 9: Downtown

Safe #2: 60-23-06 – Inside the Westlake Bank tower, crawl into the ruins and reach the lobby. Behind the front desks, you’ll find a dark room to the right with a huge vault door. The money is worthless, but the shotgun is worth the trip.

Safe #3: 04-51 – On Madison Street, you’ll find the safe through an open military checkpoint gate. There’s a big pointer on the wall with the clue you need. There’s some items and a Trading Card collectible inside.

Safe #4: 86-07-22 – In the massive FEDRA base on Marion Street, go through the dark hallways to find an office near a murder site. The safe code is written on the white board above the dead commander with a machete inside him. The safe is in the office, behind the front desk.

Chapter 11: Capitol Hill

Safe #5: 55-01-33 – Past the ‘MARTIAL ARTS’ building, squeeze into a thrift store and enter the back room. There’s a safe in the office, and a note with the code pinned to the corkboard. You’ll find some supplies inside.

Chapter 16: Hillcrest

Safe #6: 30-82-65 – Located in the back-alley behind the Tattoo Parlor, find a building marked ‘AUTO’ with a green dumpster blocking a door. Move the dumpster and the safe is right inside. You’ll find a new Short Gun Holster inside.

Chapter 18: The Seraphites

Safe #7: 08-10-83 – When Ellie reaches ‘Route 5’ look for a building to the left with a truck parked outfront. Climb onto the truck to reach the high awnings and climb into the apartment window. The safe is located in the bedroom closet. There’s ammo and supplements inside.

Safe #8: 38-55-23 – Found in ‘Weston’s Pharmacy’ after going up the exterior steps. In the Pharmacy, crawl through the cracked wall on the left. The safe is full of ammo and supplements.

Chapter 21: The Flooded City

Safe #9: 70-12-64 – Ride the boat into the warehouse building with the lowered gate and get off. Take the stairs up to the second floor, and look in the back-right of the hallway for a wheeled object you can move. Crawl through the hole to access the fenced-off room from above. You’ll find lots of suplies inside.

Chapter 25: On Foot

Safe #10: 17-38-07 – When your team is has ‘almost reached the FOB’, look for a cracked wall to the right after stepping through a gate. Crawl inside to find a safe. The code is in the small office you passed on your way here. The safe contains a Hunting Pistol weapon.

Chapter 28: Hostile Territory

Safe #11: 68-96-89 – Find the street with storefronts on both sides. The first store on the left is shuttered, so smash the window and hop in. The safe is behind the counter.

Chapter 31: The Coast

Safe #12: 90-77-01 – After boarding the shipwreck, go up to the control room on the top deck. There’s a safe here containing a Training Manual. You’ll find the safe combination on a note down the hall from where you collected the Crossbow.

Chapter 33: The Shortcut

Safe #13: 30-23-04 – After climbing the building and crossing over, you’ll drop down and smash the glass to enter an apartment. There’s a safe in the bedroom that’s full of supplies.

Chapter 34: The Descent

Safe #14: 12-18-79 – Enter the green door opposite the front of the gym. There’s a safe inside that contains some supplies. You’ll find the code in the cafe backroom down the hall.

