Top 10 New PC Games Coming in 2020

2020 is quickly approaching and we can start to look at what video game titles are slated to release within the coming year. There is already a ton of great anticipated video games which we have listed below. You will want to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll continue to update it with new video games as they are announced.

#10 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Ubisoft did a fantastic job when it came to portraying a pirate’s life on the sea in their Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag installment. Taking most of the gameplay mechanics from the game, Ubisoft is gearing up for their next pirate-themed video game, Skull & Bones. Within the game, players will be set out in the open seas in order to track down profitable ships to battle and loot.

Players will take control as the captain as you steer the ship in rough waters while calling out shots to be fired at your target. There is also a bit of strategy to the game with ship upgrade capabilities and what appears to be a companion level progression for other pirate crews.

#9 Twin Mirror

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: N/A

Dontnod Entertainment has a new episodic adventure title for players to enjoy. The development studio may be best known for their Life is Strange series but the next episodic journey coming this year that’s not attached to the Life is Strange franchise is Twin Mirror. This is an upcoming psychological thriller which follows a protagonist named Sam who returns back to his old hometown to attend a funeral service of his best friend. Things take a turn for the worse when he awakens with no memories of the previous day while covered in blood.

This title still has plenty of questions left unanswered though as it stands right now, gamers who are interested in the title can expect the first episode to release at least some point this year. Now if you’re familiar with Dontnod Entertainment’s Life is Strange series then you may know that the second installment has been iffy in terms of just when episodes are released. As a result, some gamers are experiencing some longer wait times between episodes though we’re hoping that is not the case for Twin Mirror. However, it seems that there are only three episodes for this upcoming project.

#8 Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2020

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

The sequel to Dying Light is launching in 2020. Once again, players will be fighting against a horde of undead with stronger enemies lurking out at night. One of the new elements that the game will be bringing to the table is the narrative journey.

This time around, within Dying Light 2 players will have some control on the story. Missions will give players more freedom in choice likewise there are dialogue options which can drastically alter your protagonist’s journey and gameplay.

#7 Watch Dogs Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, Google Stadia

Release: March 6, 2020

Online Co-op: 4 Players

Competitive: N/A

Ubisoft is bringing out a new entry to the Watch Dogs franchise this coming year. Watch Dogs Legion will be taking place in London where a new regime has taken control of the United Kingdom. Instead of having a single protagonist to go through the campaign, Ubisoft developed the game to have players take on a number of different characters. Overall, players will be recruiting NPCs to join DedSec, for instance in the demo showcased during E3 2019, players were looking for a character skilled with drones and from there its a hunt to track down a character with the particular skill set.

Once you recruit the character, players will be able to take control as that character to progress. However, if that character dies during the game then they will be lost forever meaning you’ll be switching through an assortment of characters.

#6 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: 2020

Co-op: N/A

Competitive: N/A

Little Nightmares II was a surprise reveal from the development Tarsier Studios at Gamescom 2019. The studio kept things hush-hush until it was ready to unveil it onto the masses. While the Gamescom 2019 unveil only showcased a small announcement trailer, we learned a few little tidbits about the overall title. For starters, we know that the story will take place in a new area and even a brand new protagonist. However, some of the more fine details have been kept a secret from fans until it gets closer towards its release date.

With that said, we do know that the game will be quite a bit longer compared to Little Nightmares. This bit of news comes from Twinfinite who was at Gamescom and got a chance to speak with Producer Lucas Roussel and Senior Narrative Designer, Dave Mervik. It was then unveiled that Little Nightmares II would be longer while also adding more environments, variety, and enemies. This was after some of the feedback came in from the first Little Nightmares.