The Best Upcoming PC Video Games Of 2021

Looking for some great games to pick up in 2021? There’s all kinds of titles we’re waiting to release and if you want to know which we’re anticipating then check out our list down below. You’ll want to make sure and check back often as we’ll continue to update this page by adding new video games or adjusting previous picks as more information comes out.

#10 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XSX, PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Fable was an action RPG franchise that was rather cherished. With that said, it’s been dormant and for a few years there was rumors that the IP would get picked back up again. Well we finally can confirm that Microsoft is going to have Fable rebooted with Playground Games, a development studio mainly known for their work on the Forza Horizon series, handling the game. Not much is really known at all at this point we’re expecting a big open world RPG, but for now, all we’ve had is one short cinematic teaser. We may not even see this game hit the marketplace in 2021, but we’ll keep tabs on the development of Fable and hopefully provide more information when it’s presented to us.

#9 Diablo 4

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

The Diablo franchise is an iconic dungeon crawler and over the years we’ve seen three mainline installments launch. It was during BlizzCon 2019 that we got the confirmation of Diablo 4 was in development which would see the familiar isometric RPG action that we’ve come to know and love. Players can expect different class based heroes such as Barbarians, Sorceress, and Druids. Likewise we know that this time around players can expect Lilith to be the main enemy you’ll have to face against in this game. Another aspect to this game that you may find of interest is that there will be a shared online experience which means that as you progress through the game, you’ll find other players in different hub worlds or participating within in-game events.

With that said, this is not a full on MMO game so during the different raids or in-game campaign moments, you won’t find random players wandering their way into your game. There’s been some details slowly making its way out about this game, but one element we’re hoping to see unveiled is a release window. Right now, there’s no indication that this game would hit the marketplace in 2021, so for now we’ll have to keep an eye out for any new information Blizzard Entertainment releases for Diablo 4.

#8 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: Online Only 4 Players

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Ubisoft did a fantastic job when it came to portraying a pirate’s life on the sea in their Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag installment. Taking most of the gameplay mechanics from the game, Ubisoft is gearing up for their next pirate-themed video game, Skull & Bones. Within the game, players will be set out in the open seas in order to track down profitable ships to battle and loot.

Players will take control as the captain as you steer the ship in rough waters while calling out shots to be fired at your target. There is also a bit of strategy to the game with ship upgrade capabilities and what appears to be a companion level progression for other pirate crews.

#7 Tales of Arise

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Tales series has been around for several years now and in 2020 we’re finally going to get a new installment after Tales of Berseria. Tales of Arise is a brand new story that follows two particular characters from their unique planets. One planet, known as Dahna which is set in a medieval world that has been under control of another planet known as Rena with their technological advancements. We’re still waiting to hear more information about this game along with a firm release date. Originally, the game was slated to launch within 2020 but as since been delayed into 2021. Still, if you enjoy the Tales games in the past then you’ll likely find the same mechanics and gameplay style to be brought over into this upcoming installment.

#6 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC, PS5, XSX

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines released in 2004 as an action RPG. Within the game, players follow a vampire character in the early 21st century in Los Angeles. Early into the game, we are tossed into a journey in which our character uncovers the truth behind a relic that points to the end of all vampires. This title didn’t release to be a massive hit and it was filled with different bugs. However, as time progressed the following grew for the title and it became a cult hit.

Much like the first installment, players will be taking on the role of a vampire but in a city that is filled with different factions. Players will have to sort through the different factions and establish themselves as a vampire in this new world. A lot of the gameplay also relies on players making their own choices and it seems that the skill tree upgrade system will make it possible to really allow players to compliment a variety of playstyles.

