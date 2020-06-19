Last Of Us: Part 2 – Don’t Miss These Uncharted & Jak & Daxter Collectibles | Easter Eggs Locations Guide

Even in a setting as serious as The Last Of Us: Part 2, developers Naughty Dog can’t help themselves and stuff the game with references to their past projects. The people behind the Uncharted series, and before that, Jak & Daxter, keep sneaking prime props into The Last Of Us. And we’ve found them both — a mysterious egg and an engraved ring. Fans of both series already know what we’re talking about.

These aren’t the only Easter eggs in the game. We’ll be back with a much bigger article detailing everything you can find — but you’ll find toys from the first game, Halloween masks just like the DLC, and even a porno mag with a veiled reference to Crash Bandicoot. Yes, really.

How To Find The Uncharted Easter Egg | ‘So Great & Small’ Trophy

Nathan Drake’s famous ring with an inscription from Sir Francis Drake can be found in Chapter 9, while Ellie is exploring a vast Seattle Downtown map.

Go to the Westlake Bank tower at the southern edge of the map. In the bank lobby, you’ll find a gang of long-dead bankrobbers — inspect the note in the backroom to get the code [60-23-06] and access the vault interior.

You’ll earn a Pump Shotgun for your trouble! But there’s one more prize. In the back-right corner of the vault, interact with the open safety deposit box. You’ll find Nathan Drake’s famous (and famously fake) ring from the Uncharted series. You’ll also earn the ‘So Great & Small‘ trophy.

How To Find The Jak & Daxter Easter Egg | ‘Relic of the Sages’ Trophy

Much later in the game, you’ll find this Jak & Daxter Easter egg. The strange artifact is found in Chapter 28: Hostile Territory. When you reach a building with a giant mural painted on, you’ll take a turn left and enter a street with shops on both sides. Go to the diner at the back-left of the street, take the stairs up, and jump across the gap to reach the second floor rooms on the opposite side.

From here, you can find a storeroom. There’s a safe code in the first room, but go deeper and you’ll find a room with a hole in the floor. Down below, you can grab a Double Barrel Shotgun, but before dropping down, look in the dark corner for this strange artifact.

The artifact is a collectible from the PS2 series Jak & Daxter, also created by the fine folks at Naught Dog. The Precursor Orbs are a special currency in the games — think of them like Stars in Super Mario 64. Grab it to unlock the ‘Relic of the Sages‘ trophy.

As we stated above, there are even more Easter eggs and secrets in The Last Of Us: Part 2. We’ll cover all those in a separate guide! Even if this game is deadly serious, there’s a lot of fun stuff to discover.