The Last of Us Part 2 Story Trailer Recreated in LEGO is Worth Checking Out [Video]

The LEGO community is always hard at work trying to create something entertaining for the rest of us to check out. The latest hot set of news comes from YouTube user Pavesome Films!

Pavestone Films has recreated Naughty Dog’s latest story trailer for their highly anticipated sequel title — The Last of Us Part 2. Recreating a trailer using LEGO’s is no easy feat as it must have taken hundreds of hours to make. The stop motion aspect of the trailer is superb and is worth checking out for that alone, however, if you’re a fan of The Last of Us, you’re definitely going to want to check it out!

Check out the LEGO The Last of Us Part 2 Story trailer down below:

The LEGO version of the trailer is awesome and no boubt took a ton of work to pull off, but if you’re interested in checking out the real deal, make sure to click here!

Naughty Dog has been pretty active when it comes to promoting The Last of Us Part 2. Today they released some details on their accessibility functions for the upcoming game. If you want to check out some of the accessibility functions, click here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 19th. Are you excited for the highly anticipated sequel title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube