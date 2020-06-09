Naughty Dog Details A Ton of Accessibility Functions for The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 is going to be a big game for a lot of gamers, and developer Naughty Dog has doubled down to ensure that everyone can enjoy the game.

There are a ton of gamers out there that rely on accessibility functions in video games to play the game and developer Naughty Dog went the extra mile this time. The Last of Us Part 2 is filled with a ton of accessibility options to choose from, such as button layouts, text-to-speech options, vision options, and so much more!

Check out the plethora of Accessibility functions in The Last of Us Part 2, and check out the full list right here!

Accessibility Presets

One challenge in creating a large number of configurable options is making you aware of which options might be relevant for your needs. In addition, many features were created to work well in concert with one another. To help with this, Naughty Dog created three accessibility presets that configure all the recommended settings for vision, hearing and motor accessibility.



While we hope these will provide a good starting point, you can always go through and tweak individual options, even after selecting a preset.

Apply Vision Accessibility Preset

Configures all the recommended settings designed for players who are blind or have low vision. This will enable settings across multiple menus, such as:



Options: On or Off

On or Off Text-to-Speech

High Contrast Display

HUD Scale > Large

Lock-On Aim > Auto-Target

Traversal and Combat Audio Cues

Navigation and Traversal Assistance

Ledge Guard

Enhanced Listen Mode

Invisible While Prone > Unlimited

Skip Puzzle Option

Various adjustments in the Combat Accessibility menu

Apply Hearing Accessibility Preset

Configures all the recommended settings designed for players who are deaf or hard of hearing. This will enable settings across multiple menus, such as:



Options: On or Off

On or Off Awareness Indicators

Pick-Up Notifications

Dodge Prompts > Frequent

Subtitles > Story + Combat

Subtitle Names

Subtitle Direction

Combat Vibration Cues

Guitar Vibration Cues

Apply Motor Accessibility Preset

Configures all the recommended settings designed for players with a physical or mobility disability. This will enable settings across multiple menus, such as:



Options: On or Off

On or Off Lock-On Aim > Auto-Target

Auto Weapon Swap

Auto Pick Up

Camera Assist > On

Navigation and Traversal Assistance

Ledge Guard

Infinite Breath

Repeated Button Presses > Hold

Melee Combos > Hold

Weapon Sway > Off

Skip Puzzle Option

Various adjustments in the Combat Accessibility menu

Accessibility Functions:

Feature Enabled: Screen Magnifier

HUD SCALE

Options : Default, Large

: Default, Large Changes the size of in-game HUD elements.

HUD BACKGROUND

Options : Default, Light, Darkened

: Default, Light, Darkened Changes HUD background darkness.

HUD COLOR

Options : White, Yellow, Blue, Red, Green

: White, Yellow, Blue, Red, Green Changes the color of text and HUD elements.



HUD COLORBLIND MODE

Options : Off, Protanopia, Deuteranopia, Tritanopia

: Off, Protanopia, Deuteranopia, Tritanopia Changes the color palette of HUD accents.

HUD FLASHING

Options : On or Off

: On or Off Enables flashing HUD animations.

HIGH CONTRAST DISPLAY

Options : Off, Setting 1, Setting 2, Setting 3

: Off, Setting 1, Setting 2, Setting 3 Mutes environment colors and adds distinct contrast coloring to allies, enemies, items, and interactive objects.

When enabled, use |touchpad-swipe-left| to toggle high contrast display.

SCREEN MAGNIFIER

Options : Off, Low, Medium, High

: Off, Low, Medium, High Magnifies a section of the screen.

Lightly double tap touch pad to quickly toggle zoom. Holding the second tap will slowly increase the zoom, locking the zoom level on release.

Use touch pad to move magnifier over different areas of the screen. Double tap again to exit.

TRANSLATION PROMPTS

Options : Off, On, Auto

: Off, On, Auto Enables |triangle| translation prompts for in-world text.

When set to AUTO, this feature is automatically enabled when a non-English text language is selected or if text-to-speech is enabled.

In related news, Naughty Dog has been releasing a ton of great inside the world of The Last of Us Part 2. There’s video’s discussing the state of the game world, new characters, enemy factions, gameplay changes, and so much more. Learn more about The Last of Us Part 2 right here.

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 next week on June 19. Are you excited for the highly anticipated sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Naughty Dog