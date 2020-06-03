New Developer Diary Offers A Look At The World of The Last of Us Part 2

There have been some heavy hitter video games set to release this year. We had some already anticipated releases such as Resident Evil 3 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, but now we’re gearing towards the next big AAA video game launch, The Last of Us Part 2. The video game is set to release on the PlayStation 4 later this month and as we prepare for its release, the Naughty Dog development team has been showcasing new trailers and insight videos.

In the past, we got a look at the level of detail and mechanics added to Ellie, the main protagonist for this upcoming installment. For instance, because Ellie is physically smaller than Joel in the first game, developers worked on making players feel more nimble and quick. Now the latest developer diary is a focus on the world you’ll be going through.

The developers really make a point to showcase just how dangerous the world is outside of the walls of the community. There are threats around every corner whether it’s hostile factions, infected, to even weather conditions. Players will also feel on edge just from the level design as you can never fully see the whole area right away.

Furthermore, in this trailer, it does look like we are going to get some flashbacks to hopefully fill in the missing years between The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2. How much of that we’ll get remains to be seen but it should offer an inside look of Ellie’s life after making it back home with Joel.

Currently, The Last of Us Part 2 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive. We'll see the game release into the marketplace on June 19, 2020.









