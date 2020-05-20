Naughty Dog Offers Inside Look At The Last of Us Part 2 Gameplay

Easily one of the most anticipated video games releasing in 2020 is The Last of Us Part 2. The video game will finally give players the ability to dive back into this world featuring our favorite apocalyptic duo, Joel and Ellie. However, it’s been a few years not only in terms of when the game takes place but also the time the developers at Naughty Dog had when developing this sequel. As a result, it looks like we’re going to receive a game that will offer plenty of enhancements and mechanics for players to enjoy.

Naughty Dog has uploaded a brand new trailer which gives an inside look at how the team developed the game. From what it looks like, we’re seeing quite a focus on delivering fans an immersive experience. It’s not too much of a shock, as the development studio has brought out plenty of cinematic and detailed gameplay experience.

With that said, players can expect a journey in which the developers put a focus on giving players plenty of interesting actions littered through. It’s all a means to deliver an emotional response as you start to feel the difficult choices and actions that Ellie has to do just to survive. However, don’t expect the same gameplay experience from the original installment in The Last of Us franchise. It was noted that the gameplay will be a bit different for Ellie than it was with Joel.

Since Ellie is physically smaller, the developers made our protagonist nimble. Instead of being a towering force like Joel, Ellie is quick and will need to rely on her abilities to move out of the way from danger while still being a reckoning force to deal with. We’re sure that this will be a keen feature for players feeling the pressures of survival.

You can check out the latest trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 above along with a game gallery down below. As for when you can get a copy of the game to enjoy, The Last of Us Part 2 is set to launch on June 19, 2020, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.









Source: YouTube