Check Out The Last of Us Part 2 Official Story Trailer Right Here

2020 was shaping up to be a massive year for video games with remakes, new IPs, and of course new installments to beloved franchises. One of those beloved franchises that are getting a new installment in The Last of Us Part 2, a game you all are probably eagerly awaiting to get a copy of. This game has had its ups and downs already thanks to the health pandemic pushing the game back a month purely due to shipping issues into select markets. Likewise, the game also was hit with leakers spoiling the narrative for viewers online.

After years of carefully crafting up the next big epic, Naughty Dog developers were unfortunate enough to find that the storyline of this anticipated video game was leaked online. It was all due to a patch for an older game that allowed the leakers to gain access to Naughty Dog’s servers. From there, the information was gathered and released online though it’s become incredibly difficult to surf the web and not stumble upon a spoiler. Trolls have begun writing out the spoilers and posting them on live feeds and streams, not to mention social media posts or forums.

Still to those that are managing to avoid spoilers and only tune into official postings from Naughty Dog and Sony can be delighted to find that a new trailer dropped today. The Last of Us Part 2 has an official story trailer that showcases some gameplay footage and cutscenes showcasing how alone Ellie is in this next adventure. We’re also given a look at how brutal some of the moments can be with enemies and surprisingly there’s a lot more focus around other human factions compared to the infected, but we imagine there are going to be plenty of big moments and unique infected featured in the game.

For now, check out the latest story trailer above and get ready to pick up a copy of The Last of Us Part 2 on June 19, 2020, exclusively on the PlayStation 4.









Source: YouTube