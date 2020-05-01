The Last of Us Part 2 Leakers Have Been Found

The Last of Us was a massive hit from Naughty Dog as it endures a compelling cinematic story following Joel protecting a young girl named Ellie as she attempts to trek across the country during a zombie-like apocalypse. It’s a game that has its highs and lows, essentially throwing players into a roller coaster of emotions. This game was such a massive hit that shortly after its release on the PlayStation 3, Sony and Naughty Dog brought the game out again in a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4.

With all that said, it’s clear that there is a massive fan base that is eager to get their hands on a copy of The Last of Us Part 2 to jump back into the world and see what all has changed. We’ve been waiting patiently for several years now as Naughty Dog carefully plotted out the storyline and developed the game. We know that this game will take place several years later and the world is just as bleak with the main protagonist being Ellie. Unfortunately, the game itself has had its highs and lows in terms of development.

While there were a few delays, the biggest uncertainty came when the coronavirus health pandemic swept over the world and left the development team forced into holding back its intended release. That indefinite delay didn’t last too long as we now can expect the game to see a launch on June 19, 2020. However, even though there is a new installment coming out and fans eagerly awaiting to enjoy the title worldwide, it was hit with another big low and that came in the form of leaks.

Not long ago someone managed to leak the big major plot points that happen throughout the game leaving fans to get a look at the game storyline before its release. Years of work and anticipation for developers went out the window when fans could quickly see what happens in the game without actually purchasing a copy. However, it’s not just the developers who will be hurting as fans who want to enjoy the game will have to endure an internet filled with trolls leaving spoilers.

Everything from trailers, forums, social media posts, and likely livestreams will likely be filled with different spoilers for the streamer and the viewers. This will make it a difficult stretch to endure for fans that are hoping to avoid any spoilers and experience the game fully as it launches into the market. With that said, it does look like the leakers were caught from Sony.

Sony has made mention that they have discovered the leakers who initially released the plot points and it’s not anyone that’s connected to either Sony or Naughty Dog. At least the companies can be assured that this leak was not initially an inside job but there is still the question of how the leakers found out about the plot points ahead of launch. For now, it doesn’t look like any names or information has been released beyond Sony stating the leakers have been discovered.









Source: Gamesindustry.biz