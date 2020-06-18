Official The Last of Us Part 2 Merchandise Announced, Full Scale Replica Guitar Retailed for $2300

The PlayStation Blog has announced and detailed a brand new merchandise line for their highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive title — The Last of Us Part 2!

The new merchandise line includes a ton of awesome collectibles for fans of the series and the upcoming entry into the series. There’s The Last of Us Part 2 shirts, hoodies, drinkware, replica apparel, and an one-to-one replica of Ellie’s guitar from the upcoming game.

Most of the items are available to pre-order right now, but let’s take a look at some of the featured items, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog. Check out TLoU Part 2 merchandise line down below:

The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce:

To kick things off, we’re proud to reveal a special partnership with the legendary guitar makers at Taylor Guitars. Any fan who’s been following the game will know that music is core to The Last of Us Part II, so the developers at Naughty Dog teamed up with Taylor to produce a limited edition one-to-one recreation of Ellie’s guitar, as well as a limited edition GS Mini Guitar. Designed and developed in collaboration with the development team, The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce is the ultimate collector’s item and features a beautiful rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay.

Pre-order starts June 18 @ 8 AM PT – July 31 @ 11:59 PM PT

Price: USD $2,299*

Ships August 2020 to US, Canada, and Mexico

The Last of Us Part II GS Mini guitar

The limited-edition The Last of Us Part II GS Mini guitar features Ellie’s distinctive tattoo in a beautiful black finish and The Last of Us Part II logo displayed on the headstock. The GS Mini style is one of Taylor’s most popular guitar series. Players love its comfortably compact size and its vibrant tone with impressive volume and projection.

Pre-order starts June 18 @ 8 AM PT – July 31 @ 11:59 PM PT

Price: USD $699*

Ships August 2020 to US, Canada, and Mexico

Outerwear workman’s jacket:

Ellie’s journey in The Last of Us Part II begins in Jackson, Wyoming and we wanted to pay tribute to this beautiful locale with our first-ever outerwear workman’s jacket. Dress the part playing The Last of Us Part II as you patrol the surrounding areas as Ellie in this rugged, sherpa lined jacket. The front features a beautiful embroidery of Ellie’s distinct tattoo and The Last of Us Part II logo stitched on the back.

Pre-order starts June 18 @ 8 AM PT

Price: USD $149.95*

Ships July 2020 to US, Canada, and other select countries**

Faux leather journal & The Last of Us Part II 2-in-1 backpack:

Nothing like sitting down with a cup of coffee and taking the time to jot down your thoughts. Do so with this faux leather journal with “The Last of Us Part II” debossed on the cover. Then, keep everything together in this The Last of Us Part II 2-in-1 backpack that is eco-friendly made with 100% recycled material, and includes a front pocket that converts into a bumbag.



Pre-order starts June 18 @ 8 AM PTPrice: Faux Leather Journal USD $19.95*; The Last of Us Part II 2-in-1 backpack USD $54.95*

Ships July 2020 to US, Canada, and other select countries**

There is a whole tone of items to choose from and this is just some of the bigger hitters from the upcoming merchandise line. As I mentioned above, most of these items are available to pre-order so if you’re looking to join in with all of The Last of Us Part 2 hype, perhaps you’ll want to snag a few collectibles along the way. Learn more about the TLoU Part 2 Merchandise line right here!

In related news, The Good Smile Company has announced an awesome Ellie Nenodroid figure for everyone who is a fan of The Last of Us!

The figure is now available to pre-order on the site for about 5600 hundred yen, which translate to about $53 USD. The company also released a couple if images of the figure in posable frames, which look so cool. Make sure to learn more about the Nenodroid right here!

The Last of Us Part II releases on June 19 exclusively for PlayStation 4 users. Are you excited to get your hands on the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog