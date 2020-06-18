Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – How To Evolve Galar Slowpoke Into Slowbro | Evolution Guide

Galarian Slowpoke is an all-new form that’s exclusive to the Isle of Armor DLC, and it has a unique evolution method that’s a little tricky to pull off. If you’re looking to turn your Slowpoke into a Slowbro, and you’ve got the new Galar Region exclusives, we’ve got the solution for you.

To get started, you’ll need to search the Isle of Armor Wild Area for an item called Galarica Twigs. Grab 8 of these, and you’re on your way to getting a Galarian Slowbro.

Galar Slowpoke and Slowbro are unique — Slowbro is a dual Poison / Psychic type, and places his twirly shell on his hand, using it to launch attacks like a cool arm cannon. They’re well-worth getting, and you’ll learn how to unlock Galarian Slowbro below.

How To Evolve Galar Slowpoke Into Slowbro

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, you need use it on Galarian Slowpoke with a Galarica Cuff. Using this item will immediately evolve into Galarian Slowbro.

How To Get The Galarica Cuff: The Galarica Cuff can only be acquired on the small island in the southwest of Workout Sea. Talk to the NPC on the island with an arch and trade 8 Galarica Twigs for the Galarica Cuff.

You can find Galarica Twigs randomly all over the Isle of Armor. Look for little glowing lights on the ground — collect as many as you can, and you’ll find enough Galarica Twigs. More might spawn in the Forest of Focus, but I can’t confirm it.

After acquiring the Galarica Cuff, use it on a Galarian Slowpoke to immediately evolve.

