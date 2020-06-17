Pokémon Sword & Shield: How To Make Max Soup | Gigantamax Starter Pokémon Guide

Unlock the power of Gigantamax Pokémon in Sword & Shield with the Master Soup — a new feature that allows you to transform any standard Dynamax Pokémon into their true Gigantamax forms. This is the first (and only way) to unlock Gigantamax forms of standard Pokémon. Before this, you’d have to hope and pray to capture G-Max forms through Raid Dens.

Gaining access to the Master Soup is pretty simple, you’ll just need to complete a few early challenges. Here, you’ll find a list explaining where to find Max Soup ingredients, and a complete list of all Pokémon that can be upgraded into G-Max forms.

The best part? You can unlock G-Max forms of all three Sword & Shield Starter Pokémon — and all three Gen 1 Starter Pokémon! Learn how below.

More Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor guides:

All New, Returning & Legendary Pokémon | Isle of Armor Pokedex | How To Access The Isle of Armor | How To Use The Cram-O-Matic | Recipes List

How To Make Max Soup | Gigantamax Starter Pokémon Guide

Max Soup is a new DLC-exclusive item that allows you to upgrade any Pokemon with Gigantamax forms. To make Max Soup, you’ll need to complete the Second Trial for the Master Dojo, located in the Isle of Armor expansion. Using Max Soup, you no longer have to farm for Gigantamax Forms that you could previously only get through Max Raids.

After completing the Second Trial, return to the Master Dojo and enter the kitchen on the left. Talk to the trainer near the big pot — if you have three Master Mushrooms, you can cook a Master Soup.

Master Mushrooms can be found in the Forest of Focus, the Warm-Up Tunnel, and any other wet, dark locations on the Isle of Armor.

You can G-Max many different types of Pokémon, but I recommend starting with the new G-Max Starter Pokémon — Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Intelleon can now gain G-Max forms, and the only way to get them is through Master Soup.

For all of the Pokémon that can gain G-Max power from Master Soup, check out the complete list below:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Rillaboom

Cinderace

Inteleon

Butterfree

Pikachu

Meowth

Machamp

Gengar

Lapras

Eevee

Snorlax

Garbodor

Drednaw

Corviknight

Toxtricity

Alcremie

Duraludon

Orbeetle

Coalossal

Sandaconda

Grimmsnarl

Flapple

Appletun

Hatterene

Copperajah

Kingler

Centiskorch

More Pokémon Sword & Shield guides:

How To Evolve All The New Galar Region Pokémon | Evolution Guide | What’s Exclusive To Each Version? | How To Catch Shiny Pokémon | Pick This Starter Pokémon For An Early Advantage | How To Easily Evolve Farfetch’d Into Sirfetch’d | Brilliant Aura System | How To Catch Improved Pokemon | Combo & Ultimate Moves | Move Tutor Locations | How To Catch Pokemon Easier | False Swipe & Hypnosis Guide | Easter Eggs, Secrets & References Guide