Pokémon Sword & Shield: How To Use The Cram-O-Matic | Recipes List

Make your own items in Pokémon: Sword & Shield with the all-new Cram-O-Matic feature exclusive to the Isle of Armor expansion. Located within the Master Dojo, you can pay an NPC to unlock the power of this bizarre machine. By feeding it four items, it’ll spit one item out. You can try your luck with random inputs, or you can pay for specific recipes.

We’ll explain how the Cram-O-Matic works in the full guide below, and include as many recipes as we can find. There are literally hundreds of recipes, so hwere’s hoping players can discover the very best, most useful recipes that you all need to know. We’ll keep you updated!

The Cram-O-Matic is a special machine that allows your Pokémon Trainer to discard 4 items and gain 1 item. The machine is located in the Master Dojo — travel right to the room and talk to Hyde. Talk to Hyde and trade him 500 watts to unlock the machine.

You can find plenty of watts in the Isle of Armor — just explore and look for the glowing red dens around the environment! These dens will recharge after about a day, so if you check often, you’ll earn plenty of watts. You can also go back to the Wild Area in the main area of the game and re-collect watts there.

Talk to Hyde again, and he’ll sell you recipes for 100 watts. No need for that, because I’ll list all the recipes I’ve discovered below.

Cram-O-Matic Recipes List Rare Pokeball Recipe : x4 Apricorns TR48 Recipe : Armorite Ore, Leppa Berry, Black Sludge, Relaxed Mint TR77 Recipe : Leftovers, Quiet Mint, Kelpsy Berry, Relaxed Mint TR13 Recipe : Normal Gem, Fire Stone, Power Belt, Wise Glasses TR98 Recipe : Big Pearl, Protective Pads, Tart Apple, Eject Pack Star Piece Recipe : Icy Rock, Lagging Tail, Rose Incense, Ribbon Sweet Ring Target Recipe : Dusk Stone, Tamato Berry, Terrain Extender, Wise Glasses Balm Mushroom : Aspear Berry, Timid Mint, Tart Apple, Air Balloon Wishing Piece : Brave Mint, Chilan Berry, Utility Umbrella, Babiri Berry Hard Stone : Lagging Tail, Thunder Stone, Ganlon Berry, Protein White Herb : Sassy Mint, Exp. Candy S, Figy Berry, Float Stone



And many more! Seriously, like hundreds of recipes. Try your luck and see what other recipes you can find. We’ll try to list the very best recipes you’ll need here as they’re discovered.

