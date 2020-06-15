Pokémon Sword & Shield: Isle of Armor DLC – All New, Returning & Legendary Pokémon

The Isle of Armor is home to many new Pokémon — including over 50 returning favorites from the long-running RPG series. The first of two expansion packs to Pokémon Sword & Shield has a lot for trainers of any level to do; and if you’re curious to see if your favorite Pokémon are back, we’ve got a complete list of critter to peruse.

There aren’t just old Pokémon — you’ll also find new forms of old friends, and legenary Pokémon that are unique to the region. You’ll be able to gain access to these Pokémon even if you don’t own the Expansion, too! Through Pokemon HOME and trading, it’s possible to collect these Pokémon, even if you haven’t actually visited the new Isle of Armor expansion area.

Let’s get this list going. Here’s the 70+ Pokémon you’ll be able to find in Isle of Armor.

New Pokemon | Isle of Armor Exclusive

The Isle of Armor features new Galarian Form Pokémon, new Legendaries, and new Gigantamax forms.















New Galarian Form Pokémon: Galarian Slowpoke -> Galarian Slowbro -> Galarian Slowking













New Gigantamax Form Pokémon: Gigantamax Rillaboom Gigantamax Cinderace Gigantamax Inteleon Gigantamax Venusaur Gigantamax Blastoise



Returning Pokémon | Isle of Armor Exclusive

There are 50+ returning Pokémon from the series past in Isle of Armor. A similar amount will also be added to the upcoming Crown Tundra DLC.

That’s just a preview of all the Pokemon you’ll find in the Isle of Armor expansion. Check back at Gameranx for guides to help you evolve every Pokemon, where to find them, and how to get the best items in the game.