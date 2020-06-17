LEGO Announces 8 New Super Mario Expansion Sets

LEGO has announced another batch of LEGO Sets for the highly anticipated Super Mario collection! Yes, you read that right, LEGO has announced even more content for their upcoming Super Mario line.

The new batch includes a total of 8 new expansion sets. I know the news gets better and better. The announcement was made on the official LEGO website, as well as the Nintendo YouTube channel. The video, which you can check out down below, showcases some of the newly announced expansion sets in action.

LEGO is really making something innovative with the Super Mario line as they are making it as it is a playable game. With another batch of LEGO sets announced, fans of both LEGO and Super Mario are going to have to start saving up as this is for sure going to break the bank!

Check out the 8 new LEGO Sets for Super Mario down below:

Expand your levels and discover new ways to play with 8 new Expansion Sets featuring Yoshi, King Boo, Thwomp and more! The LEGO Super Mario adventure begins on 1st August 🙌

If you’re a fan of Super Mario, or of LEGO in itself, you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on any of these sets. The LEGO Super Mario set is set to release this Summer on August 1st. Are you excited for the the upcoming LEGO sets? Let us know in the comments below!

source: LEGO, YouTube