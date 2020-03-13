LEGO and Nintendo Reveals New Playset as New Real Life Game

Ahead of a mysterious partnership announcement earlier this week, Nintendo and LEGO have further detailed their collaboration and exactly it will entail.

The news comes from Nintendo’s Youtube channel, in which the company revealed a short trailer, which gives us a very first look at their upcoming project. As we now know the project will not be a LEGO video game, but rather a real-life game playset of the iconic character, Mario.

Check out the trailer down below:

However, this isn’t any ordinary LEGO playset. The trailer clearly details that this set is trying to take LEGO fans to know and love and take it to an immersive level. Mario’s LEGO character included in the set will talk and have challenges set up at certain levels, similar to the video game. Collect coins and finish the stage before the time runs out to succeed in this very new LEGO set!

At the time of writing, Nintendo and LEGO have not announced a specific release date, however, fans can anticipate the wait for this new toy to not be too long.

Let us know what you think of this exciting new set in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Nintendo Youtube