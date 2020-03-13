State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition’s Launch Trailer Promises a Bigger and Bloodier Version

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition launches today, and to celebrate, Microsoft has released a brand new launch trailer, one which promises a bigger and bloodier version.

Give it a watch down below:

The launch trailer gives fans a clear insight as to what to expect when it comes to the bigger and bloodier version, the Juggernaut Edition. Remastered graphics and a brand new open-world join the likes of included content in the newly released edition.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is the ultimate version of the original that released back in 2018. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition comes loaded with all previously released content, remastered graphics, weapons, and much more. Explore a brand new open-world map, loaded with loot to survive the hordes that await you at night.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is now available to play on Xbox Windows 10, and Steam. For those who are a member of Xbox Game Pass will be delighted to know that the game is free for service members, so you won’t have to go out of pocket to experience the new edition!

What are your thoughts on this edition? Let us know in the comments below!