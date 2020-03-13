Microsoft’s Latest Trailer Focuses on the Four Big Launches Releasing Soon

Microsoft has released a brand new trailer, one which focuses on the four big launches releasing this upcoming week.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the trailer focuses on four big launches and that includes Ori and Will of the Wisps, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, My Heroe’s One Justice 2, and DOOM Eternal. The releases of these video games will be all happening between now and next week, with DOOM Eternal making its anticipated release next Friday on March 20, 2020.

The trailer focuses on these four big launches by giving a sneak peek of each title throughout the lengthy six-minute video. Fans around the world will be able to celebrate the release of these titles with the brand new trailer!

In related news, for those who are currently playing Ori and the Willow of the Wisps should check out the game’s achievements to rack up the most gamerscore possible in their first playthrough. Check out the full list of achievements here.

Source: Microsoft Youtube