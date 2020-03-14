Sony Unleashes Small Flash Sale, Discounting a Handful of Titles

Sony has released their very first flash sale of 2020, which is now live on the PlayStation Store and has discounted a handful of worthy titles.

Check out everything on sale down below:

PS4 flash sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 ( $40 )

) Far Cry New Dawn — $16 ( $40 )

) Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition — $21 ( $70 )

) Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition — $18 ( $60 )

) Just Cause 4: Reloaded — $12 ( $40 )

) NBA 2K20 — $19.79 ( $60 )

) NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition — $26.39 ( $80 )

) Need for Speed Heat — $30 ( $60 )

) Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition — $35 ( $70 )

) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $20 ( $40 )

) Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $20 ( $40 )

The flash sale is now live and will discount the following selective titles listed above. Although a small sale, it does include a handful of worthy titles including Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $20, NBA 2K20 $19.79, and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for $20. The flash sale is running alongside the Double Discounts promotion which offers discounts up to 25% for everyone and 50% for PS Plus members. Check out everything on sale right here.

In related news, Sony released a new trailer announcing both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Control are available to play on their streaming service, PlayStation Now. Read more about this news here.

Source: PlayStation Store via Gamespot