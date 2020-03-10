Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Control Are Now Available to Play On PlayStation Now

Sony has released a new PlayStation Now trailer, which reveals the new wave of games heading to the popular streaming service in the month of March.

March is looking like a solid month when it comes to streaming games on Sony’s PlayStation Now service, as the company has just announced that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control, and Wolfenstein The New Colossus will all be joining the ever-growing library of titles on the service. These titles will debut today, March 9, 2020.

PlayStation Now is Sony’s platform in the world of streaming video games. The service gives players an instant library of games ranging from PS4, PS3, and PS2. The service is constantly adding new titles, and these three are the latest to hit the streaming service and quite honestly worthy of the price of service in itself.

In related news, PlayStation’s Sid Shuman recently took to the PlayStation Blog to announce a major price change for the PS Now streaming service. If the price was a problem for you, the new price changes made to PS Now might change your mind as they are pretty good.

