Bandai Namco Releases Official Launch Trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2

Bandai Namco has finally released the official launch trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title, My Hero One’s Justice 2!

The highly anticipated fighting title is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The trailer showcases some of our favorite heroes as well as some new ones. My Hero Academia is one of the up and coming anime’s and with the second game officially out, gamers and fans are rejoicing.

Check out the brand new launch trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 down below:

In related news, Bandai Nacmo also released a trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2, which focused on the game’s newest hero additions.

Unlike the previous trailer, this one is centered around the game’s newest heroes! There is over 40 playable characters, some old familiar faces like Deku, All Might, and Bakugo, but we got a plethora of new characters as well. Fans of the show will be glad to see pro Heroes Gang Orca, BMI Hero: Fat Gum, and Sir Nighteye join the fight, and in the trailer, we get to see some of them in action! Check out the new hero trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2 right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube