My Hero One Justice 2 Latest Trailer Focuses on the New Hero Characters

Bandai Namco has released yet another trailer for their highly anticipated fighting title, My Hero One Justice 2.

Unlike the previous trailer, this one is centered around the game’s newest heroes! There is over 40 playable characters, some old familiar faces like Deku, All Might, and Bakugo, but we got a plethora of new characters as well. Fans of the show will be glad to see pro Heroes Gang Orca, BMI Hero: Fat Gum, and Sir Nighteye join the fight, and in the trailer, we get to see some of them in action!

Check out the latest trailer for My Hero One Justice 2 down below:

In related My Hero news, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the latest anime movie title to release and to no one’s surprise, the movie is performing quite well!

The movie is now showing in theaters for a limited time, and with early reviews hitting the web, many of us are itching to see how the sequel title performs. And like I mentioned above, the movie is doing pretty good.

According to a couple of outlets, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is filled with a ton of action, explosions and heart. The movie sets up a third film which is set to debut later this year, so you’ll be leaving the theater itching for more My Hero content! Check out the review roundup for the latest anime movie right here!

My Hero One Justice 2 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 13th, 2020. Are you excited for the upcoming sequel fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

